Odel Offiah returns home to Brighton after Hearts loanee's medical incident leads to hospital admission

Hearts' Odel Offiah is on loan from Brighton.

It is thought the 20-year-old, who was absent from Sunday's 1-0 loss to Motherwell, had the scare during a training session with the Tynecastle side. The exact nature of the problem has not been made public but Offiah has been discharged from hospital and has returned to the south coast to continue his recovery.

Offiah replaced Nathaniel Atkinson for the final eight minutes of last Thursday’s 4-0 defeat away to Greek side PAOK as Hearts crashed out of the Europa Conference League. That was his fourth outing since joining on a season-long loan from Brighton in mid-August. Offiah, nephew of rugby league legend Martin, scored on his debut in the 4-0 Viaplay Cup victory over Partick Thistle and also featured against Dundee and in the first leg against PAOK.