'Now is the right moment': Aberdeen believe they can upset odds in Frankfurt and kick-start season
Boss Barry Robson has revamped his squad with 13 new faces this season but the Dons have only won one game – a Viaplay Cup tie against Stirling Albion. They have dropped down from the Europa League and taken only two points from five cinch Premiership games to sit at the bottom along with St Johnstone.
The 24-year-old North Macedonia striker, signed from MTK Budapest in 2022, is aware of how difficult the first group game will be against the Bundesliga side, who won the Europa League in 2022 by beating Rangers on penalties in the final in Seville, but is confident of an upset in Germany.
Miovski said: “A big stadium and a lot of people in the stadium against hard opponents, so this will be a great test for us as to where we are at the moment. This is the type of game when we can turn around the bad start that we have had. I think now is the right moment to turn everything around for us. We have a lot of quality and we know that so it’s time that we turn around in a good way and we start winning games.
“It’s always hard when you come in from different countries. Last season I had Ylber Ramadani (former MTK team-mate) who helped me because he was already here so it’s always good when you have someone but the new players come alone. We try to speak with them to help them to adapt because every three days we have a game, we need to start to perform well and I hope this will happen soon. So we are looking forward to tomorrow. It’s always special when you play in the group stage. So we have prepared this week and I hope we will have a good result.”