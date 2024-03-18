Nottingham Forest slip into Premier League relegation zone after four-point deduction
Nottingham Forest have been docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules.
The deduction drops Forest into the Premier League’s relegation zone, leaving them 18th with nine games to play. Luton Town, who Forest drew 1-1 with last weekend, are now 17th and a point ahead of Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.
The Premier League said Forest admitted breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) by £34.5million above their permitted threshold of £61million.
Clubs are usually allowed maximum losses of £105million over a three-year assessment period but this is reduced by £22million per season for any seasons within the period spent in the Championship.
More to follow ...