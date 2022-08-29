Not the result Longside were looking for as they lose out to Stoneyburn

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longside were defated by Stoneyburn in the first round of the Scottish Junior cup. (Photo:John Duncan)

Longside had Stoneyburn as visitors on Saturday in the first round of the Scottish Junior cup.

It was the home side who took the lead in 27 minutes when a Brown free kick took a deflection straight to the feet of Cameron Donaldson and he guided the ball past Fraser.

The visitors doubled their tally in 36 minutes with Cameron Donaldson and once again gave Fraser no chance.

The home side started the second half better and took the game to Stoneyburn and Taylor had a good chance to pull a goal back but his shot was saved by McQuillan.

Stoneyburn scored a third when Ryan Robertson who had been a menace to the Longside defence all afternoon was on hand to add the finishing touch.

The home side must have thought they had got back on level terms when Daniel made a brilliant connection to a Wallace cross but his goalbound effort was brilliantly saved by McQuillan at the expense of a corner which came to nothing.

Longside scored in the 84th minute when a Wallace free kick was cleared as far as Kelly and he headed the ball back for Jack Daniel and he managed to force the ball over the line.

Not the result Longside were looking for but they gave a decent account of themselves.

Teams:

Longside : Fraser, Walker, Daniel, Mowat, McCouaig, Wallace, Elrick, Tocher, Wilson, Kelly and Taylor.

Subs : Copeman, Williamson, Hawkins, Milne, Pirie and Finnie.

Stoneyburn : McQuillan,Brown, Speirs, McConnell, Gallagher, Hendry, Brady, Anderson, McKee, Donaldson and Robertson.

Subs : Ferris, Guatella, Howe, Stone, McGruther, Sharpe and McCredie.

Referee : D. McLaren