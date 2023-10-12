Steve Clarke urged his Scotland side to move on while taking satisfaction from a competitive performance against Spain on a night when they had a stunning free kick goal from Scott McTominay ruled out for offside.

The Scotland manager knows he cannot get bogged down in recriminations after McTominay’s goal on the hour mark in Seville was chalked off. Scotland remain on the brink of reaching Euro 2024.

Spain scored two late goals which means Scotland must play a waiting game until Sunday night, when they will Luis de la Fuente's side can gain a result against Norway in Oslo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That would send the Scots as well as Spain to the finals next summer. Scotland will already be preparing for Tuesday’s friendly against France, when they will be without skipper Andy Robertson. He was injured in a challenge with Spanish ‘keeper Unai Simon before half time and was replaced by Nathan Patterson.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke looks on during the defeat to Spain at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Robertson will not be among those players who decide to watch Sunday’s match in Oslo on television.

“He hurt his shoulder,’ said Clarke. “It was an immediate decision to take him off . He will go back to his club and be assessed and then we will see where we are at.”

Asked if his players will all sit down and watch the game in Glasgow, the Scotland manager replied: “I don’t know.” He added. “The lads will decide. Some might want to watch it or not want to watch it. I will watch it because we play Norway next month and I have to analyse Norway. The same as I will sit down and watch the Netherlands v France on Friday night because we play France on Tuesday. That is my job so I will watch it.”

Clarke seemed sanguine despite the deep anger of the Scottish support inside the stadium. Jack Hendry had strayed a fraction offside before McTominay’s rocket free kick hit the net. There was also the suggestion he had impeded ‘keeper Unai Simon. The goal was ruled out after a VAR check.

“At the time I thought it was a goal,” said Clarke. “But you know once the ref is told to look at the monitor it’s going to be chalked off. There was confusion at the time if it was offside or a foul on the goalkeeper. If you put those two together, he was marginally offside and then steps towards the goalkeeper and he becomes involved in the play. But I’ll tell you now, there is no way in the world the goalkeeper was saving that no matter where Jack Hendry was.