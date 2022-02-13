Next Aberdeen manager: No timescale for appointment after Stephen Glass is sacked

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was in attendance at Fir Park to witness Aberdeen losing to Motherwell in the Scottish Cup.

Pressure had been building on Glass due to poor league form resulting in them dropping in the bottom six of the cinch Premiership, but following a 2-1 reversal at Fir Park in the last 16 of the competition, the 45-year-old was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning by chairman Dave Cormack.

Normally based in the United States, Cormack flew back to Scotland earlier this month and was in attendance to witness Aberdeen lose to Motherwell. He will have also watched on with some concern as the club’s fanbase turned on the manager and players at full-time, with many supporters disillusioned with life under Glass.

Aberdeen are currently ninth in the Premiership standings, but would move back into the top six with a victory over bottom-placed St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Tuesday night. They have not won in the league in 2022 and Cormack is aware of the financial consequences of not being in the top half come the split in April. He and his board decided to act, with Glass’ tenure at the club lasting just 11 months. His assistants Henry Apaloo and Allan Russell have also departed Pittodrie.

Stephen Glass was sacked by Aberdeen on Sunday morning after a series of poor results.

The Scotsman understands that there is no immediate rush to bring in a new manager, with the early frontrunners in bookies’ odds for the role including former Hibs boss Jack Ross, St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin and Neil Lennon.

Aberdeen are expected to communicate this evening a temporary management structure while the recruitment process is ongoing, with club captain and player/coach Scott Brown likely to be part of it.

A statement from Aberdeen read: “Aberdeen FC this morning confirms the departure of manager Stephen Glass.

“Stephen has left the Dons with immediate effect alongside coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo.

“The club would like to thank Stephen, Allan and Henry for their efforts and wish them the best in their future careers.

“The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately and a further update regarding the club’s interim coaching team will be communicated shortly.”