No shock for Aberdeen this time around as Scottish Cup progress secured against Clyde

Aberdeen survived an early scare before avoiding another Scottish Gas Scottish Cup shock as they won 2-0 at Clyde. The cinch League 2 bottom side hit the post before goals in each half from Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin saw Barry Robson’s side put their name in the hat for Sunday night’s fifth-round draw.

The Dons suffered the worst defeat in their history at this stage of last season’s tournament when they lost 1-0 against seventh-tier Darvel. That result, plus a 6-0 loss against Hibs five days later, saw Jim Goodwin depart and Robson installed as manager, initially on an interim basis. Robson had faced some pressure himself before three wins from the last four cinch Premiership games heading into the winter break saw the Dons move up to eighth. The Dons manager picked the same team and formation that helped them beat Ross County earlier this month, persisting with a back four.

There would still have been some trepidation among the Dons fans who headed to Hamilton and possibly some flashbacks to 361 days ago in Ayrshire when Clyde hit the frame of the goal midway through the first half. It was the first time Ian McCall’s side had attacked with numbers and front pair Martin Rennie and Connor Young combined well on the edge of the box before the latter curled a shot off the foot of the post with Kelle Roos beaten.

Aberdeen progressed past Clyde in the Scottish Cup fourth round tie.

Aberdeen had dominated possession until then without threatening but they came close moments later when Dante Polvara’s effort took a major deflection and spun just wide. The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute after Jamie McGrath turned and crossed from the left side of the box. Devlin chested into path of Miovski who guided a first-time effort into the corner of the net from 12 yards.

The North Macedonia international volleyed against the bar just before the break following McGrath’s lofted pass and Aberdeen continued to dominate after the interval. Leighton Clarkson twice threatened from long range either side of referee Euan Anderson waving away penalty claims when Darren Hynes appeared to haul down McGrath. The visitors soon had their two-goal cushion, though, when Polvara set up Devlin to fire into the far corner as Aberdeen attacked with pace in the 57th minute.

Clyde briefly threatened to make a game of it when Ji Stevenson had a shot blocked and Craig Howie volleyed over after the resulting corner. Shayden Morris missed an excellent late chance at the other end, although only after Anderson played on despite Clyde defender Peter Grant being left on the ground with a facial injury after being forearm-smashed by Pape Gueye.