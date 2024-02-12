No pressure for Rangers ace, ex-Ibrox duo's heartbreak, McTominay 'the example', Cadden boost - Scottish football news

Chris Cadden made his first appearance in eight months for Hibs against Inverness.

We talk you through some of the football stories this Monday morning across Scotland and beyond:

McTominay gets Ten Hag seal of approval

Erik ten Hag praised Scott McTominay as an example for others after the super sub sealed Manchester United’s belief-boosting 2-1 win at fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa. “This season, last season as well (McTominay made an impact), so I think he’s an example for many other players nowadays,” Ten Hag said of a player whose overall top-flight goal tally this term is seven this term. “There are not many players who can come from the bench and bring this energy. He’s ready for every minute, always contributing to the team. Football is a team sport and we forget that often. But Scott is the example, always giving the spirit, in the week when he is training, doing the right things, working on himself, gives max. He’s ready for one minute, he’s ready for 90 minutes, he’s always ready. I think it’s great to have such a player.”

Diomande: Rangers price tag not an issue

New Rangers signing Mohamed Diomande says he does not feel the weight of expectation after joining from Nordsjaelland for £4.5million. The midfielder, who made his first start against Ayr United in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, said: “I wouldn’t say this is really a big pressure. Yeah, it is a big investment. But I will just look at how I can develop myself and how I can help the team achieve what they want to achieve here.

Lammers shining back in Holland

Sam Lammers struggled to make an impact at Rangers but since moving back home on loan to FC Utrecht, the Dutchman is having a big impact. The 26-year-old netted his first goal for the club in the 4-0 weekend win over Fortuna Sittard and also bagged an assists, his third in five appearances. A summer signing from Atalanta, Lammers toiled at Ibrox, first under Michael Beale and then Philippe Clement, but is having a much happier time of things in the Eredivisie.

Dundee boss Docherty fumes over Gordon challenge

Raging Tony Docherty accused St Johnstone skipper Liam Gordon of being guilty of an “almost life-endangering” challenge on Dundee substitute Michael Mellon. The incident happened at the end of the cinch Premiership match that the Dark Blues won 2-1, with the Saints defender involved in a clash of heads with the on-loan Burnley striker. After a lengthy stoppage, Mellon was stretchered off and taken to hospital in an ambulance. Dundee boss Docherty said: “He’s not great. I’d like the referee to comment on that. For me, that was almost life-endangering that challenge. And to not even get a booking for it… Michael is a top boy in our team and I’m concerned for him because he took a really bad blow to the back of the head. Luckily we have a brilliant doctor here, Dr McCormack, who didn’t pay any attention to the referee and ran onto the pitch. It was a sour note at the end of the game and the player’s welfare is the most important thing.”

Cadden glad to be back

Hibs full-back Chris Cadden admits he became emotional after his eight-month Hibs absence ended on Saturday. The 27-year-old came on as a late sub in the 3-1 win over Inverness, his first match since rupturing his Achilles. “It was good, a little bit emotional,” said Cadden. “The gaffer made a point of saying well done and leading a round of applause. I can’t thank the club enough for how they’ve been with me. I’m an active guy, but I couldn’t even make myself a cup of coffee. I was relying on my missus to run about for me. It’s nice for the first day or so before you want to be up being independent. That was a tough time, feeling sorry for myself and asking: 'Why did this happen to me?' You’ve just got to get on with it and work as hard as you possibly can to get back where you were.”

Ivory Coast land AFCON title