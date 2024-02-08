Scotland fans will be permitted to play bagpipes at Euro 2024 matches, it has been confirmed.

There were fears the Tartan Army could be prevented from taking their traditional instrument of choice into games due to Uefa regulations barring "mechanical sound-emitting devices" from stadiums. But the governing body has said the instruments will be allowed – as long as they are registered with the Scottish Football Association. A list of prohibited items include megaphones, air horns, pea whistles and vuvuzelas. The decision to approve the bagpipes was made at a meeting of the Euro 2024 fan forum last week, which included representatives of the 21 teams who have qualified for the finals.

A spokesperson for Uefa confirmed: "Fans are welcome to bring instruments to the stadium, but they will have to register them with their respective national associations, who will be responsible for centralising their fans’ activities inside the stadium." They added the process of registering fans' instruments would be communictaed with the SFA "in due course".

A Scotland fan plays the bagpipes before a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain at the Estadio De La Cartuja, Seville, on October 12, 2023. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Steve Clarke's side kick off the tournament against hosts Germany on June 14 at the Allianz Arena in Munich then take on Switzerland in Cologne on June 19 before concluding Group A against Hungary in Stuttgart on June 23.

Iain Emerson, editor of the Famous Tartan Army magazine, believes the approval of bagpipes will benefit the team and help create a "party atmosphere". He told BBC's Good Morning Scotland: "I think the very thought of banning our national instrument that identifies Scotland so much throughout the world would just take so much away from the occasion.