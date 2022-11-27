Niclas Fullkrug's rocket keeps Germany's World Cup hopes alive - now they will be cheering on Spain

Germany are alive and kicking at this World Cup, although it took them late into this match against Spain to resurrect their chances of reaching the knock-out stages.

Niclas Fullkrug celebrates Germany's equaliser against Spain.

A late equaliser by Niclas Fullkrug earned the Germans a point and a 1-1 draw against the Spanish and after their shock defeat by Japan in their opening match, a win against Costa Rica on Thursday could take them through. Sitting bottom of Group E with one point, they are two behind the Costa Ricans and Japanese, with leaders Spain sitting on four points. Germany will be cheering on La Roja at the same time they are playing Los Ticos. Having crashed out in the group stages four years ago in Russia, a consecutive premature exit for Germany will not be tolerated back home.

Most football fans had circled this match, a clash between two former champions and heavyweights of the European game, as the one to watch in the group stages. Sunday evening, prime-time viewing, a host of exceptional football players on show. Spain started in a more assured fashion than the Germans, who looked a little jittery given what was at stake for them. With Pedri and Gavi setting a high tempo and every Spanish player looking confident and comfortable in possession, they were creating openings. Dani Olmo’s seventh-minute piledriver was pushed on to the bar by German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Had the Spanish gone ahead so early, Germany had the potential to fall apart. As it was, they grew into the match.

Spain were still passing the ball with panache but Germany had settled down. Serge Gnabry was flagged just offside after a swift counterattack. It was a warning; Germany were ready to stamp their authority on the game. They had the ball in the net on 36 minutes when their centre-half Antonio Rudiger bulleted a header past Unai Simon in the Spain goal but VAR chalked it off for offside. Spain looked reasonably non-plussed about their close shave and ended the first half the stronger of the two teams without creating a meaningful opportunity.

Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead with this flicked finish.

The second half started slowly. Simon added some mild drama on 56 minutes with a poor pass out to his defenders which resulted in a shooting chance for Joshua Kimmich. The goalkeeper redeemed himself with a smart save. Then at the other end, Olmo chanced his luck from distance but his effort skidded into the arms of Neuer.

Spain turned to their bench to bring on Alvaro Morata, their bona-fide No 9 in his squad. On for Ferran Torres, he made the difference on 62 minutes. Jordi Alba slipped the ball into the penalty box and Morata timed his run brilliantly, flicking the ball high beyond Neuer.

Hansi Flick’s men had to be more adventurous, but that would open themselves up to the counter. Jamal Musiala, their talented teenager, was by far and away their dangerman. He set up substitute Fullkrug for a shot before he bore down on goal himself, only to smack his effort at Simon. Germany were applying some pressure.