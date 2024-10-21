Former Rangers and Scotland defender Russell Martin has been sacked as manager of Southampton after seeing his side demolished by Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur side 5-0 at the weekend.

With just one win in their opening 16 English Premier League games, the St Mary’s hierarchy took the decision to dispose of the former Rangers defender as their head coach after the Spurs thrashing left them nine points from safety in the English top tier.

So who will be the next man in the St Mary’s hot seat? Here, Sportscasting.com has provided the latest odds for the next Southampton manager, with a current Celtic hero and ex-Rangers favourite both named on the list.

Here are the latest odds for next Southampton manager:

1 . Steven Gerrard - 33/1 The former Rangers manager at currently managing in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq. Could he return to the EPL with the Saints?

2 . Michael Carrick - 33/1 The Middlesbrough head coach has won praise for his brand of football since taking charge at the Riverside Stadium. Could it drag Southampton out of trouble, though?

3 . Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 25/1 The ex-Manchester United boss is an outside bet for the job, with Wolves also said to hold an interest in the head coach.