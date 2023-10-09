John Eustace has been installed as the new favourite for the Rangers job after he was surprisingly sacked by Birmingham City on Monday morning.

The 43-year-old – who had a brief spell on trial at Rangers under Mark Warburton – was touted with a move to Ibrox last month as pressure mounted on Michael Beale before his sacking. The Rangers board is expected to decide on Beale’s successor later this week, with Kevin Muscat and Phillipe Clement leading the race, but there has been a twist after the English Championship club announced that Eustace has left St Andrews.

Birmingham currently sit sixth in the league and has dismissal has stunned many of their supporters. “It is essential that the board of directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire football flub,” a statement from the Blues board read. “With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with head coach, John Eustace.

“Eustace departs after 15 months in charge, having helped to stabilise and strengthen the club on the pitch following his appointment in July 2022. In his first season at the helm, he guided the team to a 17th-place finish, securing Sky Bet Championship status with three games remaining. During his time at St. Andrew’s, he galvanised the squad to deliver a number of memorable moments in testing circumstances.

“The club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s. A new first-team manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace. The club will be issuing no further comment at this time.”