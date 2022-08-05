Next Motherwell manager: Steven Hammell set to go on shortlist as board prepares to whittle down names

Steven Hammell is holding the fort at Motherwell after the departure of Graham Alexander as manager.

It is understood the Fir Park board will draw up a shortlist on Saturday and Hammell will be on it after leading Well to victory over St Mirren in his first game in caretaker charge.

With the transfer deadline looming, the preferred option is to make a permanent appointment before Motherwell travel to Aberdeen on August 13.

Hammell is therefore determined to give himself every chance of success when the Perth side visit Fir Park on Saturday in the cinch Premiership.

The club’s academy director said: “Myself, the chairman (Jim McMahon) and (chief executive) Alan Burrows had a chat about how we see things going forward and what we can do as a club to improve. It was a positive meeting.

“It was mostly about Saturday and where we see things. I don’t want it to be anything other than that. We need to perform on Saturday.

“The whole focus this week has just been the game and then we will take it from there. That’s genuine, absolutely everything I have done this week, everything we have done as a group this week, has been so that we can peak at three o’clock on Saturday.”

Apart from an 18-month stint at Southend, the 40-year-old has spent his entire career at Fir Park and is Motherwell’s post-war record appearance holder with 583 games.

The former Scotland international was careful not to make his pre-match media conference about his own ambitions but he again stressed his experience of working as head of the academy would stand him in good stead.

When asked what it would mean to be offered the manager’s job, he said: “I’m in a senior football position at the club and I’m grateful and privileged to be in the position I am just now.