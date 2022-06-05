Next Dundee manager: Three new names enter frame after ex-Hibs duo fall out of running

The Dens Park outfit, who were relegated from the cinch Premiership last season and decided not to renew Mark McGhee’s contract as first-team boss, had hoped to appoint either Ross or Maloney in their bid to win promotion back to the top flight next term.

However, discussions with Ross ended over finances and Maloney – like Ross, a former Hibs manager – has fallen out of the reckoning despite intense talks.

It means the Dundee board, led by managing director John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan, are having to look at alternative candidates, with three new names entering the frame over the past 24 hours.

Dave Mackay is in the running for the vacant manager's job at Dundee.

Former Kilmarnock and Rangers midfielder Peter Leven has emerged as a serious candidate, according to reports in the Sunday Mail. The 38-year-old has been interviewed by the Dundee hierarchy and his coaching work in Belarus with Dinamo Brest and in Russia with FC Orenburg has caught the eye.

Two former Dundee players are also in contention. Ex-club captain Dave Mackay, who is a coach at Dens Park, is also understood to be in the running, while Gavin Rae – a popular midfielder with Dundee – is also under consideration. Rae’s most recent job was in Australia with Hakoah Sydney City East.