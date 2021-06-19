Ex-Newcastle winger and Rangers coach credits Steven Gerrard and Michael Beale influence after taking first manager's job

Peter Lovenkrands (Picture: SNS Group Craig Foy)

The 41-year-old former Newcastle forward has previously been a coach within the youth structure at Auchenhowie and the paid tribute to Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard and master tactician Beale who have taught him some tricks of the trade, he said.

"I gained a lot of experience from Steven Gerrard and Michael Beale, who gave me some important tools in everyday life. The leadership role of the B-team gave me an opportunity to work on my development and the development of players who had to fight for a place on a really strong first-team under the leadership of Gerrard.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There was a lot of international learning playing against clubs with well-established youth setups.

"Now a new chapter in my career is starting, and I am really excited to get started on Monday morning.”

Lovenkrands scored 54 times for Rangers and 29 in Newcastle.