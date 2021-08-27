Aberdeen line up highly-rated Newcastle midfielder after sealing Marley Watkins' return

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 18, 2021 . (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Dons boss successfully secured a return to Pittodrie for striker Marley Watkins, hours before the home defeat to FK Qarabag.

Next incoming to the north-east is expected to be Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff, despite interest from skybet Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old will be allowed to leave on loan, Steve Bruce has confirmed, and Glass looks to have returned to his former club to pick up the highly-rated middle-man, whose brother Sean has also starred for the Magpies.

Bruce said: “The kid needs to play. He’s had a really difficult year with one thing or another. Certainly, the thigh injury he picked up seemed to go on and on.

"He’s had a very good pre-season. He’s OK, but it’s something (that might happen), because the one thing he needs to do is get some games.”