Newcastle starlet Elliot Anderson pulls out of Scotland squad after knock in training

Elliot Anderson has pulled out of the Scotland squad ahead of Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus after reporting feeling a knock in training.
Alan Pattullo
By Alan Pattullo
Published 5th Sep 2023, 20:03 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 20:04 BST
Elliot Anderson during a Scotland training session earlier on Tuesday.
Elliot Anderson during a Scotland training session earlier on Tuesday.

The development has raised doubts about the 20-year-old’s international future given he only recently gave Steve Clarke the green light to include him in his Scotland plans.

The manager has opted for caution in the circumstances given the Newcastle United midfielder was an unlikely starter in Larnaca, and the 12-hour round trip risked aggravating the problem. But it’s understood Anderson will also miss next Tuesday’s 150th anniversary heritage international against England.

Although born in Whitley Bay, Anderson qualified for Scotland through his grandmother. He represented Scotland at youth and Under-21 level but also played once for the England Under-19s and has impressed in four appearances off the bench this season for Newcastle, alerting England manager Gareth Southgate.

Clarke last week said the player had “taken his time” weighing up where his international allegiance lay and had “come down on our side – I’m pretty pleased about it”.

