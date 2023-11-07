All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

New Premeirship dates for Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen fixtures - but one match gets surprise TV snub

Hibs’ match against Rangers is yet to be selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:43 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 16:43 GMT

The Scottish Professional Football League has announced new dates for cinch Premiership fixtures postponed because of the Viaplay Cup semi-finals and final.

Games involving Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers had to be cancelled on the weekends of November 4-5 and December 16-17 due to the clubs’ participation in the latter stages of the cup. However, the SPFL has revealed the alternative scheduling for the matches – although none have yet to be picked for live broadcast, including Rangers’ visit to Hibs. The full list of games are as follows:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday December 20: Aberdeen v Livingston, kick-off 7.45pm, (Postponed Sat Nov 4).

A new date has been found for Hibs' match against Rangers.A new date has been found for Hibs' match against Rangers.
A new date has been found for Hibs' match against Rangers.

Wednesday December 20: Rangers v St Johnstone, kick-off 7.45pm, (Postponed Sat Nov 4).

Tuesday January 23: Hearts v Dundee, kick-off 7.45pm, (Postponed Sat Nov 4).

Wednesday January 24: Hibernian v Rangers. kick-off 7.45pm, (Postponed Sun Dec 17).

Wednesday January 24: St Johnstone v Aberdeen, kick-off 7.45pm, (Postponed Sun Dec 17).

The January matches will be the first league games following the winter break for Premiership clubs, which begins on Wednesday, January 3. The weekend of January 20/21 has been earmarked for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Related topics:AberdeenSky SportsPremiershipScottish Professional Football League