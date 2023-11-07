New Premeirship dates for Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen fixtures - but one match gets surprise TV snub
The Scottish Professional Football League has announced new dates for cinch Premiership fixtures postponed because of the Viaplay Cup semi-finals and final.
Games involving Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers had to be cancelled on the weekends of November 4-5 and December 16-17 due to the clubs’ participation in the latter stages of the cup. However, the SPFL has revealed the alternative scheduling for the matches – although none have yet to be picked for live broadcast, including Rangers’ visit to Hibs. The full list of games are as follows:
Wednesday December 20: Aberdeen v Livingston, kick-off 7.45pm, (Postponed Sat Nov 4).
Wednesday December 20: Rangers v St Johnstone, kick-off 7.45pm, (Postponed Sat Nov 4).
Tuesday January 23: Hearts v Dundee, kick-off 7.45pm, (Postponed Sat Nov 4).
Wednesday January 24: Hibernian v Rangers. kick-off 7.45pm, (Postponed Sun Dec 17).
Wednesday January 24: St Johnstone v Aberdeen, kick-off 7.45pm, (Postponed Sun Dec 17).
The January matches will be the first league games following the winter break for Premiership clubs, which begins on Wednesday, January 3. The weekend of January 20/21 has been earmarked for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.