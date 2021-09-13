New Motherwell signing Sondre Solholm Johansen living the dream on 'Ball Island' after move from Norway

Motherwell's Sondre Solholm Johansen at full time after a victorious debut against Aberdeen at Fir Park (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 26-year-old centre-back made his ‘Well debut at the heart of the defence in the 2-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday after joining Graham Alexander’s side on a three-year contract on transfer deadline day.

It was the ideal start for Jonansen who revealed that he jumped at the chance to move to Scotland due to the glamourous perception of the UK game in his homeland.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In Norway we call the UK the Ball Island, so every boy’s dream is to play on the Ball Island," he said.

"Personally, I’ve watched Celtic a thousand times – Rangers as well – in the Champions League and the Europa League when I was younger and they actually show two games a week on national television in Norway.

"It’s an unbelievably different standard to Norway, it’s much higher. To go overseas and play with the big boys over here – that’s something I couldn’t say no to. It’s a dream to come over here to play.

"I know people will laugh at me when I say it’s a dream come true to come and play here but it is. It’s one of the top 10 leagues in Europe and I want to improve my game, and hopefully take a few more steps here. I think I can do it."

Johansen believes that his experiences with Mjondalen – who are punching above their weight in the Norwegian top flight – can be transferred into the Fir Park dressing room.

"The club I came from back in Norway – it’s a small club, they’re not supposed to be in the top division in Norway in terms of the economy, so we had to work hard for each other,” he explained.

"I think that’s why the gaffer brought me over here because I can contribute to the mentality and the team effort that they already have going on here. That’s something that I know and I can contribute to.

"I love that, it’s what I live for – the duels, the tackles, the heading, everything.”