New Celtic signing Luis Palma opens up on family life, selling fruit and vegetables and what Emilio Izaguirre said to him
Football was always the dream but those life lessons have served the 23 year-old well on a journey that has taken him from Central to North America and then to Greece and now Glasgow where on Sunday he is expected to make his debut in the derby with Rangers. Family was important then to Palma and remains so now. Their visit to Scotland planned for the festive period has now been expedited to take in Champions League action against either Feyenoord, Atletico or Lazio and Palma is grateful for everything his parents have done for him.
“I am very happy to be at Celtic,” he says. “It has been quite the journey to get here. I first started kicking a ball when I was five years old and then progressed to youth teams and eventually to the senior team. I also worked with my parents from the age of 10. We sold fruit and vegetables. I am very proud of the life I had with them. It helped me on my journey. We had to make a lot of sacrifices. It will be emotional and exciting for my family for me to be here. When I first signed they were so excited. I’ve had my childhood friends contact me and they are very happy as well. The play was for my family to come over for Christmas – but they are going to bring it forward for the Champions League.”
Palma’s youthful demeanour hides a welter of football experience that includes 18 months of top-flight Greek football, appearances in the UEFA Conference League and 10 caps for his national team. Last year’s friendly with a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina remains his highlight but he believes even that will be surpassed by events at Ibrox this weekend. “Playing for Celtic in the derby would be the biggest match of my career,” he adds. “Even bigger than playing against Messi? Of course! I played against him for Honduras in Miami in front of a big crowd. He is an amazing player and that was a big moment. It was an incredible experience and this will be another one. If I am chosen then of course I am ready. I know the importance of the match – and the importance for Celtic to get the win.”
There was a chance that Palma could have been lining up in blue rather than green-and-white but joked that Honduran and Celtic icon, Emilio Izaguirre, would never have allowed it. “As soon as I was notified about Celtic’s interest I was sure there was only one team for me,” he insists. “When I heard about Celtic I then spoke to Emilio and heard about his connection with the club and it was an easy decision. He would not have let me go anywhere else!”