Liam Scales is one of several new signings at Aberdeen.

The 24-year-old admitted that last season’s dismal campaign was nowhere near good enough as they finished 10th in the Premiership.

Jim Goodwin has set about turning their fortunes around with a mammoth rebuild of his first team squad.

Albanian midfielder Ylber Ramadani and North Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski have both been signed from MTK Budapest.

And the Dons boss has also signed defenders Jayden Richardson, Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales. Goalkeeper Kelle Roos has been signed from Derby County.

Aberdeen supporters have been left thrilled by the captures but McCrorie warned that they will be under pressure this season.

He said: “There have been a few signings which is good to see because we needed new players. The squad is looking stronger.

“I will see them when they come in and we will help then settle in. Steven Gunn (the director of football) and the gaffer do the recruitment and they have the faith they are good enough. I’m sure they will be good enough to help us and improve us as a team.

“Anytime a player comes to a big club like Aberdeen they have to prove themselves. Even existing players have to prove themselves as well.