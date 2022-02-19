New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin makes preparation vow and explains why he didn't take up stand option

New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during a cinch Premiership match against Motherwell.

The new Pittodrie manager took his place in the dugout for the first time after what he described as “a manic 48 hours” as his move from St Mirren was confirmed.

Goodwin only met his players for the first time at the team hotel on Friday night. His new charges started brightly and went ahead after 34 minutes with a goal from Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen.

Mark O’Hara equalised for the hosts midway through the second half.

But the visitors were cheered off for their efforts by the 838 away fans in stark contrast to last weekend when over 2000 Aberdeen supporters lambasted the players following the Scottish Cup defeat at the same venue. That result saw Stephen Glass’ time as manager come to an end and paved the way for Goodwin’s arrival in the north east – not that he has made it there yet.

The 40-year-old will be official introduced at a media conference next week and will make his home bow against Dundee United next Saturday in front of Sir Alex Ferguson. The club's greatest ever manager is in town to unveil a statue of himself outside Pittodrie.

“It has been a manic 48 hours, there's no doubt about it,” said Goodwin afterwards. "Obviously we are disappointed to concede the equaliser in the manner that we did, it was a poor goal.

"We did well to get our noses in front, we should have had a goal before we scored, the Christian Ramirez one is definitely onside. And that is another big decision that has gone against Aberdeen in recent weeks, we had a similar one against St Johnstone not so long ago.

"So all in all I have got to be satisfied with the point albeit not overly pleased because certainly Aberdeen expect to win and that is the bottom line. But considering the preparation, the lack of time I have had with the players and all the uncertainty that has been around. The boys never trained because of the weather up north, I think we have to be satisfied with today, which was always going to be a very difficult one against a very physical team. The boys will never prepare for a game as badly as that as long as I am manager of the club.”

Goodwin was hands-on straight from the start and helped the players warm up before kick-off while taking the acclaim of the travelling support. He did not consider sitting in the stand for the first game as many new managers do. He wanted to start putting his stamp on the team immediately and took his seat in the dugout.

"I had the option to sit in the stand with the directors and somebody else take the team but that was never in my mind,” he said.

"As long as got the deal done quick enough last night and we could get everything registered with the SFA in time for kick-off then I was adamant that I was going to manage the team. It was important that I was there beside the players

to make the key decision as the game was going on.