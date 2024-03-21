Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman gives lowdown on Scotland - 'that makes it an interesting game'

Steve Clarke’s men are in Amsterdam for the first of a friendly double-header, with Northern Ireland visiting Hampden Park next Tuesday night as preparations for this summer’s Euros in Germany get under way. The Dutch will take on Germany in Frankfurt next week but Koeman, celebrating his 61st birthday on Thursday, is focused on the Scots and is expecting a tough test and a healthy away support in the Johan Cruyff Arena.

“I don’t like to talk about individual players, but I think Scotland is a strong team because, like Holland, they can play out of different systems,” said the former Netherlands defender, who confirmed that 22-year-old Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman will not play due to an injury. “Maybe they will start with five at the back, maybe they will play 4-3-3 as a system and that makes it always difficult for the opponent and of course in that team, they have some good individual qualities of players who play for big teams in the Premier League. And they are a fighting team. That’s always one of the big qualities and even when they play away, they will get the support of the of the Scottish people and that makes it and interesting game for tomorrow night.”