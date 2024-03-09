The Dons prevailed 3-1 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie to book a date at Hampden next month, but the aftermath was dominated by the news that 75-year-old Warnock has vacated his position after coming in to replace Barry Robson last month. In a statement, chairman Dave Cormack revealed that the search for a new manager is nearing its conclusion.

Cormack said: “The club would like to thank both Neil and [assistant coach] Ronnie Jepson for their efforts. With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded.”

Warnock added: “I was honoured to lead Aberdeen for a short period to help Dave and the Board get themselves into a position where they could get closer to making a permanent appointment. It goes without saying that I had hoped I could’ve collected a few more league wins along the way, but I am also delighted to have helped the club into the Scottish Cup Semi Final. I hope they can now go on and lift the trophy. Ronnie and I can’t thank the fans enough for their support while we’ve been here and we wish the club and the supporters all the very best for the remainder of the season and for the future.”