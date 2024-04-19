Nathan Patterson surgery confirmed as Scotland suffer another Euro 2024 fitness blow

Scotland defender Nathan Patterson is now a major doubt for Euro 2024 after it was confirmed that he will need surgery on a hamstring injury, ruling him out for the rest of the domestic season.

The 22-year-old right-back suffered the injury playing for Everton in Monday night’s 6-0 defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Patterson has been a bit-part player for the Toffees this season and his club manager Sean Dyche confirmed the severity of the injury in his media conference on Friday, revealing that the former Rangers man will require an operation.

“Patto will be out for the season, he will need surgery,” said Dyche. “It’s a very unfortunate injury. We’re disappointed in that one, for him as much as us as well. It’s a shame for Patto, he came on and looked sharp the other night, he’s been training really well, just getting back to where I think he can be – because I think he’s a very good player – and he’s very unfortunate with a really awkward fall. He won’t make another game this season, I’m sure.”

Nathan Patterson's season is over after his hamstring injury while playing for Everton.

When asked about Patterson’s hopes of playing in the European Championship, Dyche said: “I don’t know on the medical side of the times other than this season, as in playing for us. But he will have surgery, so we hope that goes well and then it’s how quickly it settles, I’m sure.”

Reacting to the news on social media platform Instagram, Patterson wrote: “Absolutely gutted to get the news that the injury is going to be longer than first expected.”

With the Euros less than two months away, Patterson’s hopes of being part of Steve Clarke’s squad for the tournament are now in serious jeopardy. Scotland open against hosts Germany on June 14 before taking on Switzerland on June 19 and Hungary on June 23. The news is exacerbated by concerns over Patterson’s fellow right-back Aaron Hickey, who not featured for Brentford since October after tearing his hamstring in training. While the 21-year-old is said to be progressing well, the ex-Hearts man is facing a race against the clock. Scotland’s other principal option at right-back is Celtic’s Anthony Ralston, while Max Johnston of Sturm Graz has also been called into the squad in the past 12 months.