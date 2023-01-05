Nathan Patterson in 'freak' injury blow as Everton confirm return timeline for Scotland defender

Scotland full-back Nathan Patterson has suffered another injury blow after damaging knee ligaments during Everton’s 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton.

Everton's Nathan Patterson receives treatment during the 4-1 defeat to Brighton. Picture date: Tuesday January 3, 2023.

The former Rangers youngster, who has already missed a chunk of the season due to an ankle injury, was forced off the pitch after 63 minutes at Goodison Park on Tuesday after a heavy collision with team-mate and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that the 21-year-old faces six weeks out – a recovery period that would allow Patterson to return in time for the next international on March 25 when Scotland kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at home to Cyprus.

"It's a blow, a freak one in terms of how he did the injury," Lampard said. "It's a big blow. He's a young full-back. He's come in, broken through and done well for us.