Nadir Ciftci injury timeline fears as St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson talks from experience

St Johnstone's Nadir Ciftci goes off injured during the 0-0 draw with Dundee at McDiarmid Park. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The St Johnstone manager was plagued by this specific injury during his playing career and he expects Ciftci to be absent as his side look to build on the much-needed point earned against their fellow relegation candidates.

The 0-0 draw leaves St Johnstone at the bottom of the league but at least stems a run of nine successive league defeats. It was also an acceptable response to Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to League Two side Kelty Hearts, when the players were heavily criticised by fans.

Davidson rued his side’s luck with injuries this season. They have already lost David Wotherspoon with a serious knee injury and Shaun Rooney is also currently sidelined. He hopes to return to the transfer market in the last few days of the window.

“It’s something that doesn’t seem to get any better at the moment with players,” said Davidson. “Nadir is a big player and that’s what’s happened this season. Hopefully we can get a couple of more faces in the door and we can keep that momentum.”

Davidson expects to lose Ciftci for between four and six weeks. St Johnstone have a tough run of fixtures starting against Aberdeen on Saturday.

“It didn’t look good when he was walking,” he said. “I’ve probably torn my hamstring 12 times in my career and that was about four to six weeks, but that’s maybe just me. Fingers crossed it won’t be too long.”

The manager was cautious about interpreting this result as a season-turning one. Davidson knows there is still much work to do. But a first clean sheet since November is a step forward.

“It’s a start we’ve got tonight and we need to try and progress, get a couple of new faces in, get the confidence back up,” he said. “But for me, it’s only a start tonight. It’s a point, I’d rather have three to be honest. But we have to build from something and we build from the positives tonight.”