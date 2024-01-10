Motherwell would be happy to hear from Hollywood as they seek new investment

Motherwell are keen to hear from any potential Hollywood investors. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Motherwell have launched a campaign to attract new investment from “anyone who wants to support a proper community club” – including Hollywood celebrities.

Chairman Jim McMahon recently announced plans for a fundraising initiative as he signalled his intent to step down from his Fir Park role by the end of the season “once a successor has been appointed and certain live projects have been completed”.

The cinch Premiership club – owned by the Well Society fan group – has stepped up its bid to attract new investment by releasing a light-hearted 90-second video in which players and staff members attempt to outline the appeal of the club to potential investors.

The film begins with defender Stephen O’Donnell musing: “Are you the next Hollywood celebrity looking to get involved in football? Well we’ve got a club that offers real bang for your buck.”

Welsh side Wrexham have taken significant strides since being taken over by A-list screen stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 2020 with the club earning promotion back to the Football League last year after 15 seasons of playing in the National League.

Their involvement also spawned a Netflix documentary series, Welcome to Wrexham, and now Motherwell bosses have thrown open the door to any like-minded celebrities who may be interested in pitching up in North Lanarkshire.

“We’re proudly a fan-owned club but we are always looking for ways to do more and achieve bigger things,” said chairman McMahon. “This is a slightly out-of-the-box approach, but with it, we hope we can increase Well Society memberships or find businesses or individuals whose values align with ours.

“Most football clubs operate at a loss and are only viable through significant annual subsidies from their owners. There’s a lot of talk of famous investors from the US right now so we thought it’d be fun to put our own spin on the theme, to show what we’re all about at Motherwell Football Club.

“Hopefully you can see that we’re a club that goes beyond just the 90 minutes. With things like walking football and mental health support, we’ve always helped the local community to make sure the positive effects of football can be felt off the pitch too.

“We welcome anyone who wants to support a proper community club. Whether that be new additions to the Well Society or new sponsors. And if anyone from Hollywood wants to get involved then we’re all ears.”

Meanwhile, a number of clubs are reportedly targeting ‘Well youngster Max Willoughby. Rangers, Bournemouth and Norwich City have all been credited with an interest in the teenage defender, who is the grandson of the former player Alex Willoughby. He has progressed through the youth academy at Fir Park and the Steelmen are keen to hold onto him.