Aberdeen coy on fitness of key duo, Motherwell planning late fitness test - team newsand probable line-ups

Scott Brown is a doubt for Aberdeen.

The Dons lost 2-1 to Motherwell last weekend in the Scottish Cup, which was Stephen Glass’ last game as boss before he was sacked.

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson gave nothing away over the fitness of Declan Gallagher and Scott Brown, who both went off injured against St Johnstone. Marley Watkins (foot) is expected to remain out, along with long-term absentees Andrew Considine (knee) and Michael Devlin (ankle).

Motherwell will assess the fitness of left-back Nathan McGinley, who missed last Saturday's Scottish Cup victory over the Dons, ahead of this match. However, midfielder Barry Maguire remains sidelined for the home side with a torn quad muscle.

Probable Motherwell team: Kelly; Ojala, Johansen, Mugabi, Carroll; Donnelly, O’Hara, Goss; Efford, Shields, Van Veen.