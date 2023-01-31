Motherwell transfers: Tony Watt return? Steven Hammell eyeing 'one or two' deadline day signings

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is set for a busy day as he tries to complete some deals ahead of the transfer deadline.

Hammell does not have a fit natural left-back and has other areas he hopes to strengthen. “We are hoping to do a little bit of business, maybe some ins and outs,” he said. “It’s always moving. We thought we had something done late on Monday night and then it turns out it’s maybe not. We are looking to bring players in that will enhance us. I think we need one or two, I think we need a bit of freshness.”

Hammell would not confirm or deny reports linking the club with a move to take Tony Watt back from Dundee United.

But he said: “We spoke with the media team this morning and they ran a few names past me that were getting linked with us. Some of the players we hadn’t even heard of before. Everything just now is speculation. I can’t confirm or deny any player that is attached to another team.”

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is expecting a busy transfer deadline day. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hammell has already signed a forward this month but Mikael Mandron missed out against St Mirren on Saturday after suffering a thigh injury and Hammell is still not sure how long he will be missing.