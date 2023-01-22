We pick out some talking points from Motherwell’s 2-0 Scottish Cup triumph at Arbroath ...

Mikael Mandron scored twice for Motherwell in their 2-0 win over Arbroath.

Signed toilet seat

The train journey back to the central belt from Arbroath was a jubilant affair; a signed Arbroath toilet seat - a snip at just £90 - and an autographed Fray Bentos steak and kidney pie were the prize assets held aloft to be serenaded and celebrated as much as the old Scottish Cup trophy itself. Along with some essential liquid lubricant it seemed to make the miles go by that little bit quicker for the Motherwell support. Essentially, however, there is nothing quite like cheering a winning team to make things that bit easier with the Fir Park win and the comfortable nature of it belying their recent results and performances. With a testing run of games on the horizon in the cinch Premiership coming up, they can only hope to harness much of the positive energy that surrounded the weekend win.

Two up top

Could Steven Hammell see a way out of his current troubles by bucking modern trends and going with and old fashioned two up top? The Motherwell manager seemed to hint that there could be a place in his team for both Kevin van Veen and new signing Mikael Mandron, who bagged a brace in the comfortable Scottish Cup win over Arbroath. Van Veen came off the bench deep in the second period to play alongside debutante Mandron, with Hammell satisfied with how they combined. “It wasn’t a case of Kevin ven Veen being dropped [to the bench] it was healthy competition for him,” said Hammell after the Gayfield win. “We have been heavily reliant on Kevin this season and towards the end I thought the two of them combined well and that is something we will look forward to. His first goal was a brilliant goal in these conditions and we passed the ball all the way into the net.”

‘Fat cat’ on the bench

