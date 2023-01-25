News you can trust since 1817
Motherwell near 4th signing as Japanese star lands in Scotland ahead of January transfer

Motherwell are closing in on the signing of Japanese forward Riku Danzaki.

By Joel Sked
1 hour ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 2:43pm
The 22-year-old landed in Scotland to complete his move to Fir Park from Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo as Steven Hammell looks for more quality in the final third. The Steelmen have already signed Shane Blaney from Sligo Rovers and Mikael Mandron from Gillingham, while bringing in former Dundee loanee Olly Crankshaw on loan from Stockport County.

Danzaki, a versatile attacker, will be expected to add goal and creativity to the Motherwell frontline which has an over reliance on Kevin van Veen. The Dutchman has netted 12 times with Stuart McKinstry the second highest scorer on four. The Japanese star had his loan cut short with A-League side Brisbane Roar. He was in his second spell with the Australians having impressed during a first stint, scoring nine goals in 25 appearances.

Motherwell travel to St Mirren on Saturday three points off the foot of the table having not won in the league since late October.

Riku Danzaki is closing on a move to Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
ScotlandMotherwellFir ParkDundee
