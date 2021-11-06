Motherwell duo hailed after outstanding performances against Aberdeen

Liam Kelly was in excellent form for Motherwell against Aberdeen.

The Motherwell manager sat down with Kevin Van Veen last week and demanded more consistency from the Dutch striker.

Van Veen promptly went out and doubled his league tally for the season with a game-clinching double over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The striker was dropped to the bench for last weekend’s 6-1 mauling by Rangers and then he found himself having a one-on-one discussion with the manager on the eve of the trip to Aberdeen. The summer signing from Scunthorpe United has impressed in moments and Alexander wanted to explain to his player that he cannot afford to coast in games.

“We know what Kev is capable of in front of goal,” said Alexander. “I had a good chat with him on Friday about what I expect from him as a minimum. Not his maximum because I know his maximum can be anything. He is a super talent but his minimum has to be that I’ll know what I’ll get from him.

“When he pressed the ball, competed… if we compete like that and be as disciplined as that, then we know we have players who can produce those sort of finishes. Kev has done that many times and hopefully many more to come.”

Alexander also saluted goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who learned he had been dropped form the Scotland squad earlier this week. He made one astounding save from a Lewis Ferguson header in the second half.

“I thought the ball was in the net," said Alexander. "We can’t say that we’re surprised by it – we know what a fantastic goalkeeper he is. The standout moments were at both ends of the pitch but every single player did exactly what was required for the team.”