Motherwell: Conference League draw details, dates, how to watch, 5 possible opponents

The Steelmen's fifth place finish saw them earn a place in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

Graham Alexander and his men will discover their opponents on Wednesday.

Here is all you need to know about the draw:

When is the second qualifying round draw?

Motherwell will find out their opponents on Wednesday, June 15. UEFA are holding the draw in its headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland at 12pm.

Are Motherwell seeded?

The Steelmen are in fact seeded. They will be part of the Main Path for qualification. However, they won’t be seeded if they reach the third qualifying round.

Motherwell will be in European action on July 21. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Who are the possible opponents?

Ninety teams will compete in the Main Path of the second qualifying round but it is not a case of there being 45 possibilities for Motherwell.

The teams have been split into groups ahead of the draw taking place

UEFA states: “In accordance with the club coefficient rankings, the 90 teams are divided into nine groups of ten teams. If any club in a first qualifying round match has a coefficient that would entitle it to be seeded for the second qualifying round draw, the winner of that match is automatically seeded for the draw."

The latter part won’t impact Motherwell as they are already seeded. Therefore their possible opponents are:

Elfsborg (Sweden)

Vikingur (Faroe Islands / Europa (Gibraltar)

Tre Penne (San Marino) / Tuzla City (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Bala Town (Wales) / Sligo Rovers (Ireland)

Pogon Szczecin (Poland) / KR Reykjavik (Iceland)

Can I watch the draw?

Fans can tune into the UEFA website at 12pm to see the draw made live.

When will the games be played?

Despite the early draw, Motherwell won't play their first-leg match until Thursday, July 21 with the second leg the week later, ahead of the start of the new Premiership season. Whichever team is drawn first will be at home in the first leg.

What happens if Motherwell are victorious?