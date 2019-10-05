Motherwell 2 - 0 St Mirren: Scott and Long seal Well win as Buddies slump to defeat

Have your say

Motherwell moved to within three points of Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic with a 2-0 win over St Mirren at Fir Park.

The Well, who are in third place, a point behind Rangers, were made to wait until the 39th minute before taking the lead.



James Scott was the man to grab the goal, with the Scotland Under-21 forward scoring a sublime curling shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.



Chris Long then added gloss to the scoreline in the 86th minute to leave St Mirren without a win in six league games.



Sam Cosgrove helped nine-man Aberdeen earn a late 1-1 draw against Hibernian at Pittodrie.



The Dons fell behind in the 48th minute when Ryan Porteous stabbed home from close range and things got worse for the hosts when Curtis Main was sent off moments later.



Aberdeen kept battling, though, and Cosgrove headed home to earn a share of the spoils with four minutes left before Lewis Ferguson was also shown a red card in added time.



St Johnstone remain bottom of the table, and without a win, after being held to a 2-2 draw at Ross County.



Joe Chalmers opened the scoring for County in the 10th minute after converting Ross Stewart's cross.



St Johnstone equalised after 34 minutes when a neat ball in behind found Stevie May, who slotted home beyond Ross Laidlaw.



The Saints then took the lead six minutes after half-time when Matty Kennedy fired in a long-range strike.



Ross County rallied, though, and drew level through Blair Spittal in the 68th minute to remain fifth.



Elsewhere, Chris Burke scored the only goal as Kilmarnock picked up a 1-0 win against Hearts at Tynecastle.