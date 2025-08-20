Morton manager reveals tragic death of baby daughter as 'devastated' club issue statement

Scottish football pays condolences after heartbreaking news

Morton manager Dougie Imrie has revealed that his baby daughter, Remi, has died.

Imrie’s daughter was born 14 weeks early, on July 30, weighing only 1lb and 4 ounces, and spent her 20 days of life in Wishaw Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Imrie missed his side’s Championship opener against Dunfermline on August 2 before returning to the dugout for their last two matches. Fans of the Greenock club unfurled a banner reading "Keep fighting Remi” during the 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle in the Scottish Championship.

Imrie posted on X on Wednesday evening: “30.07.25-19.08.25. Our girl got tired in the early hours of Tuesday morning & decided it was time to rest. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.

Greenock Morton manager Dougie Imrie. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“20 days of loving you Remi, I hope you know how much you were loved and we will cherish the short time we got to spend with you, a true wee fighter from the minute you were born. We love you baby girl.”

An outpouring of tributes and condolences have followed from across Scottish football while Morton issued a statement which read: "The Greenock Morton Football Club family are devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Remi Imrie.

"The heartfelt condolences of all associated with the club go to Dougie Imrie, his partner Lauren and the full family at this extremely sad time.

"Greenock Morton at this time requests the privacy of the family as they try to come to terms with this profound loss, and we will continue to provide our full support. Rest in peace, Remi.”

Imrie, the former Hamilton, Morton and St Mirren player, has been in charge of Morton since 2021. Speaking last week about the care his daughter had received, the 42-year-old said: “They have been incredible and not only for Remi. I’m in that unit day in and day out and they are so good at their work with all the babies.