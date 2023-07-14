More Rangers and Celtic matches selected for Sky Sports coverage as kick-off times moved

Sky Sports have selected another three Scottish Premiership fixtures involving Rangers and Celtic for live coverage next season.

The broadcaster had previously confirmed a number of selections for the early weeks of the campaign including both Old Firm club's opening matches on Saturday, August 5 with Celtic hosting Ross County in a 12.30pm kick-off before Rangers travel to Kilmarnock for a 5.15pm start.

Aberdeen v Celtic is next up for the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday, August 13, kick-off 12 noon, and it has now been revealed that Rangers trip to Ross County on Saturday, August 26 will also be shown live and has been brought forward to a 12.30pm kick-off.

The first Old Firm derby of the season between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox follows on Sunday, September 3 – kicking off in front of the Sky Sports cameras at 12 noon – before the league takes a break during the international window.

Rangers will be back in live Sky Sports action when domestic action resumes on Saturday, September 16 when they travel to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone in a match rescheduled to a 12.30pm kick-off.

The third new addition to the Sky Sports coverage falls on Saturday, September 23 when the broadcaster will provide live coverage from Livingston v Celtic at the Toni Macaroni Arena with kick-off set for 12:30pm.

The other confirmed Premiership fixtures picked by Sky Sports are:

Sunday September 3 – Rangers vs Celtic, 12pm

Wednesday December 27 – Hibs vs Hearts, 8pm