All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

More Rangers and Celtic matches selected for Sky Sports coverage as kick-off times moved

Sky Sports have selected another three Scottish Premiership fixtures involving Rangers and Celtic for live coverage next season.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:33 BST
 Comment

The broadcaster had previously confirmed a number of selections for the early weeks of the campaign including both Old Firm club's opening matches on Saturday, August 5 with Celtic hosting Ross County in a 12.30pm kick-off before Rangers travel to Kilmarnock for a 5.15pm start.

Aberdeen v Celtic is next up for the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday, August 13, kick-off 12 noon, and it has now been revealed that Rangers trip to Ross County on Saturday, August 26 will also be shown live and has been brought forward to a 12.30pm kick-off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first Old Firm derby of the season between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox follows on Sunday, September 3 – kicking off in front of the Sky Sports cameras at 12 noon – before the league takes a break during the international window.

Sky Sports have selected three more Celtic and Rangers matches for live coverage next season.Sky Sports have selected three more Celtic and Rangers matches for live coverage next season.
Sky Sports have selected three more Celtic and Rangers matches for live coverage next season.

Rangers will be back in live Sky Sports action when domestic action resumes on Saturday, September 16 when they travel to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone in a match rescheduled to a 12.30pm kick-off.

The third new addition to the Sky Sports coverage falls on Saturday, September 23 when the broadcaster will provide live coverage from Livingston v Celtic at the Toni Macaroni Arena with kick-off set for 12:30pm.

The other confirmed Premiership fixtures picked by Sky Sports are:

Sunday September 3 – Rangers vs Celtic, 12pm

Wednesday December 27 – Hibs vs Hearts, 8pm

Saturday December 30 – Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Related topics:Sky SportsScottish PremiershipRoss CountyOld FirmKilmarnockIbroxLivingston
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.