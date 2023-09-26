Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet given positive update in ex-Hibs hitman's battle to make key Scotland matches

Nisbet was taken off last week during a match against Rotherham , with early fears that he had suffered a serious ankle injury. However, while the former Hibs striker is set to miss the next couple of weeks, his club manager Gary Rowett has revealed that he could be back in action by the middle of October.

"We’re hoping it’s not as bad as first feared but again we’re probably only going to know that when we he can get back out onto the pitches,” said Rowett. “I think he’s got a tear in his ankle ligaments but we think it’s perhaps an old one so might not be as problematic but that could easily turn into an issue when he goes back out on the pitches. But he’s certainly not going to be out for weeks. I think it’s a case of let’s have a little look at it and see where he’s at.”