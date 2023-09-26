All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet given positive update in ex-Hibs hitman's battle to make key Scotland matches

Scotland have received a boost ahead of their international double-header next month after it was revealed that Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet’s injury is not as bad as first feared.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:34 BST
Kevin Nisbet picked up an injury for Millwall in last week's game against Rotherham.Kevin Nisbet picked up an injury for Millwall in last week's game against Rotherham.
Kevin Nisbet picked up an injury for Millwall in last week's game against Rotherham.

Nisbet was taken off last week during a match against Rotherham, with early fears that he had suffered a serious ankle injury. However, while the former Hibs striker is set to miss the next couple of weeks, his club manager Gary Rowett has revealed that he could be back in action by the middle of October.

"We’re hoping it’s not as bad as first feared but again we’re probably only going to know that when we he can get back out onto the pitches,” said Rowett. “I think he’s got a tear in his ankle ligaments but we think it’s perhaps an old one so might not be as problematic but that could easily turn into an issue when he goes back out on the pitches. But he’s certainly not going to be out for weeks. I think it’s a case of let’s have a little look at it and see where he’s at.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scotland can secure qualification for Euro 2024 next month when they take on Spain in Seville on October 12, while they also have a friendly against France in Lille the following week. Nisbet has been a regular feature in Steve Clarke’s squad alongside fellow strikers Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Lawrence Shankland.

Related topics:Kevin NisbetScotlandMillwallRotherhamSpainFranceSteve Clarke