All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Fire in Johannesburg city centre building kills 73

Michael Beale's monumental Rangers question, pressure valve release at Celtic, what's happening at Hearts - The Scotsman Football Show

It was a busy weekend of Scottish football, with three huge matches on Sunday having big ramifications for some of the Premiership clubs.
By Andrew Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:02 BST

Celtic took the spoils in the first Old Firm clash of the season, overcoming Rangers 1-0 at Ibrox thanks to a goal from Kyogo Furuhashi. The result put even more pressure on Gers boss Michael Beale, with many inside the stadium furious at their team’s performance. However, Beale is not the only manager coming under flak, with Hearts’ underwhelming start to the season continuing after a 1-0 defeat by Motherwell, while Aberdeen slumped to joint-bottom of the league following a 2-0 loss at home to Hibs.

Andrew Smith joins Mark Atkinson to discuss events at Ibrox, where Rangers go next with their raft of new signings under Beale and how the gloom has lifted off Celtic and Brendan Rodgers. We also mull over Barry Robson’s start to the season at Aberdeen, how Hibs – potentially under Nick Montgomery – have all the tools to be a force and whether Hearts will change their management structure this week.

The video can be found in the player above, or here.

Related topics:HibsIbroxPremiershipOld Firm