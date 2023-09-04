It was a busy weekend of Scottish football, with three huge matches on Sunday having big ramifications for some of the Premiership clubs.

Celtic took the spoils in the first Old Firm clash of the season, overcoming Rangers 1-0 at Ibrox thanks to a goal from Kyogo Furuhashi. The result put even more pressure on Gers boss Michael Beale, with many inside the stadium furious at their team’s performance. However, Beale is not the only manager coming under flak, with Hearts’ underwhelming start to the season continuing after a 1-0 defeat by Motherwell, while Aberdeen slumped to joint-bottom of the league following a 2-0 loss at home to Hibs.

Andrew Smith joins Mark Atkinson to discuss events at Ibrox, where Rangers go next with their raft of new signings under Beale and how the gloom has lifted off Celtic and Brendan Rodgers. We also mull over Barry Robson’s start to the season at Aberdeen, how Hibs – potentially under Nick Montgomery – have all the tools to be a force and whether Hearts will change their management structure this week.