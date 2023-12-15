Michael Beale 'to be named' manager of sleeping giants as ex-Rangers boss set for management return
Michael Beale is set to for a quick return to management in the English Championship following his recent Rangers sacking.
The 43-year-old was dimissed by the Ibrox club in October after a poor start to the season which saw them crash out of the Champions League play-offs at the hands of PSV and fall eight points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.
After two months without a job, Beale is now on the verge of being appointed as the next Sunderland manager, replacing the recently departed Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light, according to Sky Sports.
It marks a return to the English second tier for the Englishman, who was lured from Queen's Park Rangers when he moved from London to Glasgow to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers in November 2022.
Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie posted on X: "Sunderland are in advanced talks with Micahel Beale over their managerial vacancy. Expecting the former Rangers & QPR manager to be named as Tony Mowbray's successor."
Beale was previously on Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff at Rangers and Aston Villa before taking his first steps into management with QPR. He spent five months at Loftus Road and turned down an approach from Wolves before making the move to Ibrox.
He will take over a Sunderland side currently sixth in the Championship and in contention for a promotion play-off spot.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.