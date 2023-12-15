Former Rangers manager to return to the dugout two months after Ibrox departure

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale is closing in on the Sunderland job. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Michael Beale is set to for a quick return to management in the English Championship following his recent Rangers sacking.

The 43-year-old was dimissed by the Ibrox club in October after a poor start to the season which saw them crash out of the Champions League play-offs at the hands of PSV and fall eight points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two months without a job, Beale is now on the verge of being appointed as the next Sunderland manager, replacing the recently departed Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light, according to Sky Sports.

It marks a return to the English second tier for the Englishman, who was lured from Queen's Park Rangers when he moved from London to Glasgow to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers in November 2022.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie posted on X: "Sunderland are in advanced talks with Micahel Beale over their managerial vacancy. Expecting the former Rangers & QPR manager to be named as Tony Mowbray's successor."

Beale was previously on Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff at Rangers and Aston Villa before taking his first steps into management with QPR. He spent five months at Loftus Road and turned down an approach from Wolves before making the move to Ibrox.