Sunderland head coach Michael Beale reacts on the sidelines during the 3-0 defeat to Coventry City at Stadium of Light. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Michael Beale said his first match in charge of Sunderland “couldn’t have gone any worse” after seeing his new side humbled 3-0 at home by Coventry.

The former Rangers and QPR boss was appointed as Tony Mowbray’s permanent successor at the start of the week but saw his team finish well beaten on home soil following goals from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Callum O’Hare and Kasey Palmer.

Beale was also forced to listen to a significant section of the home support at the Stadium of Light chanting his predecessor’s name during the defeat.

He said: “Today couldn’t have gone any worse, let’s be honest about it. We have to apologise to our fans and we have to respond in a couple of days’ time. He (Mowbray) did a good job here, and I have no issue with the fans showing their affection towards him because he was a man who they were fond of and he did a good job. Ultimately, that’s now gone and we need to look forward. The team needs to get better results than it did today.”

Beale has only had one week to work with his players after being appointed Sunderland head coach on Monday – two months on from being sacked by Rangers after a poor start to the season in Scotland.