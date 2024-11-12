Memories of Scotland's blown-up calf muscle spur on chase for 'next tick in the box'

Carver using memories of four years ago to fuel Scotland’s next big target

One would suspect John Carver would be nursing a bit of a headache this time four years ago - but he also had another ailment to deal with.

On November 12, 2020, Scotland qualified for the delayed European Championships after overcoming Serbia on penalties in the play-off. No doubt assistant coach Carver and the rest of the backroom team celebrated with a few sherbets, but such was the elation for the 59-year-old, he damaged his calf muscle during the on-pitch revelry.

The injury left him on crutches for much of the winter thereafter but perhaps the pain was worth it. The memory of Belgrade is etched in the minds of all and continues to spur the players and staff on for further success.

In the immediate term, Scotland's aspirations lie in the Nations League. In Group A1, at least one victory against either Croatia at Hampden on Friday or Poland in Warsaw on Monday will be required to avoid relegation. Two wins - some would say a fanciful notion - and second place becomes a possibility. But after that it is the World Cup qualifiers, which could begin as early as March depending on the draw next month. Scotland would do anything to be there.

Scotland's players celebrate the win over Serbia in 2020. | SNS Group

"I know how far I've come because it was four years that my calf blew up," recalled Carver on Tuesday, "and I was on crutches for three months. I remember the pain! But it's testament to the guys. We keep talking about how many caps they've made, the tournaments we've actually qualified for, and the one tick of the box that I want - and all the players want - is the next big competition, which is the World Cup.”

The three-nation jamboree in the United States, Mexico and Canada will no doubt be glitzy and glamorous - and is also expanded. Forty-eight teams will be in attendance, an increase of 16. There are 16 spots up for grabs from Europe.

"Qualifying for that would be amazing," continued Carver. "It's going to be tough, it's tougher than qualifying for the Euros, but we've travelled on a journey, and it's got us to where we are now. We're in the top group of the Nations League, we're desperate to stay in that top group, but progress, and it's been good progress. The next bit is qualifying for the World Cup."

Carver takes inspiration from Belgrade. How could he not? It was one of headiest recent nights for this football nation - even if it did take place during the confines of Covid.

"It was a great night - other than what I did," said Carver in reference to his injury. "But it was one of the good things that stays with you, when you remember where you were, what you did, what you did afterwards, the next day and what have you. It was a great memory, because you don't get too many in football, especially when you're a coach and a manager. So when you get the good times you enjoy them, and that was certainly one of the good times.

"We talked about the people back home. You've seen the emotion of Ryan Christie, for example, how much it meant to him, but it affected so many people. And I've seen so many people and so many videos of people who were so proud of that occasion and that night, and I've seen it since then, qualifying for the second set of Euros. We want to continue that. That's what should drive players. It certainly drives me, when I see the elation on people's faces of how much it means, and in that difficult time of Covid, what better way to give something back to the country.”

Carver won't be sprinting in celebration, though, if Scotland do make it to the World Cup. "No, I think I've learned that lesson," he smiled. "I'm going to stay calm, but you know what, I'll enjoy it. I think it's important, but I can't afford to be on crutches for three months."

John Carver, right, looks on during the match against Serbia. | SNS Group

The next two Nations League matches have an outside chance of influencing Scotland's World Cup aspirations, be it the possibility of play-offs or seedings for next month's draw. Beating either Croatia or Poland will be a tall order for a Scotland side yet to chalk up a competitive victory in 2024, although last month's draw against Portugal brings some renewed optimism that Scotland are beginning to get their feet under the top table of international football.

"I think we're in a position where we've got two games to go, and it's still all to play for, which is a good thing," said Steve Clarke's lieutenant. "And I think we can be encouraged by the performances. We should be sitting here with more points. So I think there's a confidence within the group of saying, right, we've got two games to go, it's all to play for. I think there's an outside chance if results went our way - for example, we won both games - we might have a chance of finishing second.

"What we've done over the years is, we've worked hard to get ourselves into this position, which is fantastic, and we don't want to disappoint by coming out of that top group, because you only benefit. I keep saying this, you benefit well against the best teams, the best players, and our young players will develop. We've got quite a few young players who've come through from the under-21s, and they're gaining massive experience for the future."

