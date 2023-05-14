Charlie Reilly is the poster boy for the power of perseverance. Rubbing shoulders the other day with a clutch of Celtic players and Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen as one of the nominees for the PFA Scotland awards, the Albion Rovers forward looked as incongruous as a penguin in the Sahara.

Charlie Reilly has impressed for Albion Rovers this season.

Reilly, though, more than merits that nod of recognition from his peers, both for his vast haul of goals and assists throughout a stellar personal season but also for his determination to keep chasing his dream after being released by previous clubs, Hamilton Accies and Partick Thistle.

Undeterred, the 21 year-old took the decision to start out again in League Two where his excellent form looks set to land him a move to Premiership new boys, Dundee. He is remarkably free of bitterness despite those two significant setbacks and hopes his story may inspire others to similarly keep going through the dark times.

“Your dream could be to be a professional footballer ever since you could walk so maybe this will inspire someone to go and show what they can do, even take a step down to League Two,” he said. “It’s been the best thing I ever did to go part-time to get the experience of men’s football rather than reserves every week. If young players get the chance I’d definitely recommend it. I don’t have any regrets. I still speak to people at Hamilton and Partick where I still have mates. But the clubs might have regrets.”

The leap from academy football to the professional ranks is a precarious one and many don’t make it. Taking a detour to the top looks set to belatedly pay off for Reilly but he admits the picture did not look so bright just a few years ago.

“I joined Hamilton when I was eight and left when I was 18 so it was 10 years of my life and it was tough when I left,” he reveals. “But you have to follow your dream. So I went to Partick and didn’t get as much football as I’d wanted. But I’ve loved it at Albion Rovers.

“Brian Reid and Scott McKenzie [the former management team] were massive. When I left Partick I had a couple of calls to stay full-time but I didn’t know if I was going to play regularly at 19. But they told me I’d play every week with Albion Rovers and experience men’s football. Ever since I’ve gone in they’ve done what they said they would. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for me personally. Sometimes you have to take a step back to take two forwards.”