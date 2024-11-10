Napoli remain top after Scotland star bags priceless goal

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay netted his third goal for Napoli as Gli Azzurri earned a 1-1 draw away at Internazionale.

Serie A leaders Napoli travelled to the San Siro looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 3-0 defeat by Atalanta. With Inter just one point behind them in the Italian top flight, Antonio Conte’s men were desperate to avoid defeat and go into the international break still top of the pile.

McTominay, signed from Manchester United for more than £25 million in the summer, gave Napoli the perfect start on 23 minutes, scoring from close range after Amir Rrahmani had flicked a corner kick into his path.

However, Inter responded just before half-time when Hakan Calhanoglu converted after picking up a pass from Alessandro Bastoni to make the scores level at the break.

Scott McTominay scored the opening goal for Napoli away at Internazionale. | Getty Images

Calhanoglu then had the chance to put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot on 73 minutes, only to strike the post from 12 yards.

McTominay played the full 90 minutes for Napoli, although fellow Scot Billy Gilmour was taken off after the hour mark. Both players will now link up with the Scotland squad ahead of the Nations League matches against Croatia and Poland.

Napoli remain top of Serie A on 26 points, with Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio a point behind them. Juventus come next on 24 points.