McGinn, PSV, Vilnius: Reunions aplenty for Scottish teams as Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers discover play-offs draws

It was a day of potential reunions for Scottish clubs in the play-off draws for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, with the highlight being a possible Rangers-PSV Eindhoven rematch for the right to make the group stages of Europe’s premier tournament.

John McGinn of Aston Villa could have an Easter Road reunion with Hibs.

The Ibrox side were seeded in the draw but must first get past Swiss side Servette, who visit Ibrox on Wednesday in the first leg of the third qualifying round. If they do so, they will take on the winner of PSV and Sturm Graz.

The Gers beat PSV 3-2 on aggregate at the same stage last year to reach the group stage, with Antonio Colak grabbing the winner when he netted the only goal of the second leg in the Netherlands. Sturm Graz have included former Motherwell wing-back Max Johnston in their European squad, although he has only featured for the second team since his recent move.

Rangers would be at home in the first leg of the play-offs, which take place in the final two weeks of August. Defeat against Servette would see them go straight into the Europa League group stage.

Aberdeen could also face a reunion with recent opponents after being paired with either BK Hacken or Lithuanians Zalgiris Vilnius in the Europa League play-offs. The Dons beat the Swedes 5-1 at Pittodrie two years ago and overcame Vilnius back in 1996. Barry Robson’s team are assured of group-stage football as they will drop into the Europa Conference League if they lose.

Aston Villa entered the Europa Conference League at the play-off stage and were drawn against Hibs, the previous club of captain John McGinn, or FC Luzern. The Hibees sold McGinn to the Villains in 2018 and he has gone on to be one of their most prominent players.