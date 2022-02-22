Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie has signed a new two-year contract extension until 2026 .

The 23-year-old is now contracted to Aberdeen until the summer of 2026 after a series of strong performances prompted the Dons hierarchy to renew his terms.

McCrorie joined Aberdeen from Rangers last season on loan before making the move permanent in the summer and can play centre-half, right-back or in midfield.

New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes McCrorie is a future captain and expressed his delight at getting one of his key players tied down, with McCrorie’s deal before the extension due to expire in 2024.

"If you could have another six or seven Ross McCrorie’s in your side, then you would be a very, very good team,” Goodwin said. “Ross is everything I want in an Aberdeen player – his attitude, his personality, the respect he has for people around the club and the way he goes about his business.

“Having come up against him often enough, I know what type of player and character he is. He is future captain material. He leads by example, he is a great professional, he would run through a brick wall for you. I think supporters love to see that in players.

“Ross signing on for another couple of seasons tells you what he thinks of Aberdeen. I had a good conversation with Ross. I think our ambitions as a football club match his own ambitions. We are very lucky to have him.”

McCrorie said of signing his new deal: “It has been an eventful year and a half, but I have enjoyed it. I have loved playing for the club, I get on well with all the staff and everyone at Pittodrie and Cormack Park.

“I came up here with the aim of trying to play as many games as possible, and I think I have played almost every game I have been available for. I feel that I have developed as a player on the pitch and as a person off it. My game has gone to a new level, and I must thank the club for helping me get there. It is all about pushing Aberdeen forward now.

“I always give 100 per cent. That is the way I have been brought up. I am not one to shirk a tackle in a game. I like to stand up and be counted. At a club like Aberdeen there is a lot of pressure, but it is something that I am used too, and I feel that it brings out the best in me.

“The fans have been tremendous since day one towards me. I am very grateful for that.

“We are all looking forward to working with the new manager. He set a good example by taking the team on Saturday. We all took confidence from that. We have only had a couple of training sessions, but I have been very impressed.

“We are all right behind him and I believe there are exciting times ahead.”

Aberdeen are back in action this weekend when they face Dundee United at Pittodrie.