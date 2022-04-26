Max Stryjek: Livingston keeper hit with Aberdeen ban - untried Russian set to play against Hibs

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek was involved in an altercation with Vicente Besuijen.

The 25-year-old was booked, along with Besuijen, in the 39th-minute of Livingston 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday after he clashed with Dutchman and thrust the ball into his face.

Referee Grant Irvine deemed the incident only worthy of a yellow card, but the Scottish Football Association has since reviewed the footage and decided that the Polish stopper should be further sanction.

A statement from Livingston read: “The club can confirm that goalkeeper Max Stryjek has been served with a notice of complaint from the SFA following Saturday's 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

“The club have accepted the offer of a two-match ban which Max will serve with immediate effect.”

It means that Stryjek will be banned for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match against Hibs at the Tony Macaroni Arena and their home match against St Johnstone the following weekend.

Livingston manager Davie Martindale, who was absent in Aberdeen due to illness, is likely to turn to Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov to deputise for Stryjek. The 27-year-old was signed from Ural in the January window but has yet to play for his new club.

Livingston's other option is third-choice keeper Gary Maley, who has been at Livingston for several years and is a popular figure at the club, but it is expected Konovalov will be handed the gloves.