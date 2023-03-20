Mattie Pollock has emerged as a real fan favourite at Pittodrie since arriving late in the window. Aberdeen needed defensive reinforcements and the 21-year-old, along with Angus MacDonald, came to the club's rescue.

The duo have been largely formidable, giving the Dons defence increased physicality, aerial strength and a no nonsense attitude. It was something interim boss Barry Robson addressed when asked about the loan star from Watford after he had scored in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Hearts.

"He just wants to win,” Robson said. “See that enthusiasm, it rips through your team. He just loves defending. He just loves going to attack things. It's nice to see when you have people wanting to step out with the ball and play a nice pass, these people really want to defend. That's what the best defenders do, the best ones in the world have always done that.”

Pollock revealed he missed the funeral of his Auntie Sue on Friday to play against Hearts. Having had one ruled out against Motherwell he dedicated his driving header to his auntie.

“I’ve had a really tough week,” he said. “My auntie passed away and I want to dedicate that goal to her. To get a goal for her was great and also to have my family in the crowd. Just to see my mum and dad and my sister, with her boyfriend, I had everyone there. I am just buzzing.”

‘Club has a decision to make’

It is clear to see Pollock's enthusiasm for Aberdeen and perhaps a growing love for the club, as he spoke of his enjoyment of training, admitting Robson has been working the players really hard. He did stop short of addressing the managerial situation at the club with a permanent appointment still to be made.

“The group and togetherness we have, I have never been part of something,” he said. “There is a real special feel and win, lose or draw we are a real together group. The lads are class and working with them has been a joy.

Mattie Pollock celebrates after helping Aberdeen defeat Hearts 3-0. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

“Since I have come in, working with the gaffer I have to say thank you to him and all the lads. Nobody can speak highly enough of how the gaffer has been. I love working under him, Aggers [Steve Agnew] and the other staff. It has been massive for my development.

“The gaffer knows what this club is about and he drives standards, whether that is on the field or off it. He has us working. The training has been tough but we needed it. It is starting to show on the field, with the ideas he is starting to get across. Everyone in the changing room is buzzing to be working with him and genuinely loving to be working with him.