Marvin Bartley departs Queen of the South as former Hibs midfielder pays price for 'challenging campaign'

Queen of the South have parted company with manager Marvin Bartley by mutual consent at the end of “a challenging campaign”.

The 37-year-old former Bournemouth, Burnley, Hibernian and Livingston player took charge at Palmerston in January 2023 but has departed following a disappointing seventh-placed finish in cinch League One.

The news was announced immediately after Queens’ season concluded with a 3-2 defeat at Montrose on Saturday.

Queen of the South have parted company with manager Marvin Bartley. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“With the season now coming to a conclusion, after what has been a challenging campaign, we have mutually agreed to part company with manager Marvin Bartley,” read a statement from the Dumfries club.

“We would like to pass on our thanks to Marvin for his efforts over the course of the season and wish him well for the future.”

Bartley, reflecting on the end of his first managerial job, told the Queens website: “We obviously wanted a successful season but it wasn’t meant to be for one reason or another including injuries.