Martin Rennie: Falkirk appoint new head coach known for 'rapidly improving performances'

Martin Rennie, pictured during his spell in charge of Vancouver Whitecaps, is the new head coach at Falkirk. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

The 46-year-old Scot, who has signed a deal until the end of the season, is best known for coaching Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps and taking them to the MLS play-offs for the first time.

Rennie has also coached in the United States and South Korea and was most recently assistant at women's side Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Former Hamilton manager Brian Rice was also in contention for the role, but the Bairns opted for the UEFA Pro Licence coach due to his "proven ability to rapidly improve his team’s performances" and his steady level of success with an overall win percentage of over 50 per cent.

A club statement read: “The Board of Falkirk Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Rennie as our new Head Coach.

“Martin joins until the end of the season and brings a very strong track-record of success, in both the United States and South Korea. “The Board was particularly impressed by Martin’s proven ability to rapidly improve his team’s performances, which has been a consistent theme throughout his career.”

Rennie was brought up in Larbert and the statement confirmed the new head coach already had a level of knowledge about the club.

“As a child he was a ball boy at Brockville Park and has been a huge Falkirk fan ever since," it continued. "Martin still has family in the area and has completed all of his coaching badges, including the Level 5 UEFA Pro Licence, via the Scottish FA

“We’re sure all Bairns will warmly welcome Martin back home, and give him their full support as we endeavour to turn this season and the whole club around."

Falkirk are fifth in Scottish League One and host leaders Cove Rangers on Saturday.